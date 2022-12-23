FULL SHOW: Rebel News LIVE! Calgary 2022 (Nov. 26, 2022)

On November 26, 2022, Rebel News LIVE! came to Calgary, Alberta.

Emceed by our chief reporter, Sheila Gunn Reid, we brought an amazing lineup of liberty-minded speakers to the stage in Calgary. Of course, we had our own speakers from Rebel News itself, like Rebel Commander Ezra Levant, Mission Specialist David Menzies, B.C. Bureau Chief Drea Humphrey.

Another occasional Rebel, freelancer Palminder Singh, was also in attendance.

A pair of friends from The Democracy Fund came along as well, with Historian In Residence Conrad Black and Ethics Scholar Dr. Julie Ponesse also taking the stage. Another individual who has been covered thoroughly here by us at Rebel News, and has had the legal backing of The Democracy Fund, delivered a speech to the crowd — none other than Pastor Artur Pawlowski.

The freedom-minded head of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, John Carpay, provided his thoughts to those in the crowd.

Marco Van Huigenbos, a town councillor in Fort Macleod who was involved with the Coutts blockade, also spoke to the attendees. Chad Williamson, the man whose law firm has represented Huigenbos since the blockade, also delivered a speech.

Robbie Picard, the man behind the Oil Sands Strong movement was also in the house. As was fierce pandemic critic Dr. Roger Hodkinson. A duo of like-minded journalistic colleagues, Derek Fildebrandt of the Western Standard and Andrew Lawton of True North also gave words to the crowd. Another doctor. Denis Modry, a sponsor of the event, also had the opportunity to speak to the audience.

Rounding out the speakers list was the last living premier to sign the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, former Newfoundland premier Brian Peckford.