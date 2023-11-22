Rebel News LIVE! Calgary 2023: Freedom lawyer Chad Williamson

A new era of censorship and oppression blanketed Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic. Freedom of speech, assembly and bodily autonomy were regularly tested throughout this time, with many individuals facing the government's wrath in a misguided attempted to protect public health.

With the help of our supporters, through crowdfunding Rebel News took a stand and fought back. But we can't do it alone, and one of the people who stepped up to help with this fight for freedom was lawyer Chad Williamson.

From representing protesters who took part in the Coutts border blockade to fighting for Pastor Artur Pawlowski, Williamson has been involved in many of Rebel News' biggest battles in the courtroom.

Williamson took the stage at Rebel News LIVE! Calgary 2023 to provide more insight into these legal cases, including some important updates on ongoing cases still before the courts.

