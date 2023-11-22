Rebel News LIVE! Calgary 2023: David Menzies

With gender insanity taking the Western world by storm, perhaps no reporter has covered the issue as extensively as Rebel News' David Menzies.

From confronting a biological male playing rugby against women to investigating a 50-year-old man swimming against young teenage girls, Mr. Menzies has been reporting on the most egregious examples of gender ideology impacting Canadians.

Mr. Menzies spoke about his work exposing these wild examples of gender ideology to millions of Canadians at this year's Rebel News LIVE! event in Calgary.

Watch a free teaser of the speech below, or the full speech above. To relive our entire Rebel News LIVE! Calgary 2023 event, click here.