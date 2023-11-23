Rebel News LIVE! Calgary 2023: Harrison Faulkner

True North journalist Harrison Faulkner spoke about the state of journalism in Canada at this year's Rebel News LIVE! event in Calgary, Alberta.

As Mr. Faulkner explained, despite the legacy media facing mass layoffs and increasing distrust from the public, independent media has the opportunity to flourish.

Even with the federal government doing everything it can to censor alternative media, anyone with a cellphone can now practice journalism, and social media allows information to be spread quicker than ever.

Speaking about the federal government, Mr. Faulkner said, "They've done everything in their power to try and make our jobs as journalists as difficult as possible. I mean think about it, they've literally resorted to now censoring the internet to prevent us from getting our stories out to our audience."

