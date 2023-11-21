Rebel News LIVE! Calgary 2023: JCCF president John Carpay

As the fight for civil liberties reached a modern tipping point during the COVID-19 pandemic, few existing organizations which claimed to stand up for individual rights were willing to take on this challenge.

Instead of resisting the pressure of governments moving to restrict freedom, many civil liberties organizations fell in line with liberty-limiting lockdowns and vaccine mandates.

One organization unwilling to back down in the face of this fight was the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, led by its president, John Carpay. 

Carpay took the stage at Rebel News LIVE! Calgary 2023 to discuss the important legal fights the JCCF has undertaken, including fighting for Freedom Convoy organizers Chris Barber and Tamara Lich.

Watch a free teaser of the speech below, or the full speech above. To relive our entire full Rebel News LIVE! Calgary 2023 event, click here

