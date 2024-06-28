Rebel News obtains video of RCMP's interview of Coutts defendant

E-transfer (Canada):

Two RCMP officers – Ken Kuan, a digital forensic analyst and Amy Brienne DeForest, an intelligence analyst – testified as witnesses for the Crown during Thursday’s proceedings in the trial of Chris Carbert and Anthony Olienick in Lethbridge, AB.

Olienick and Carbert are charged with conspiracy to murder, with the Crown alleging that the two men conspired to murder police officers during their time at the 2022 Coutts blockade and demonstration, which was a peaceful and civilly disobedient protest against governmental decrees, edicts, and mandates issued as “public health” measures to reduce COVID-19 transmission.

The two men are also charged with unlawful possession of a weapon with a purpose dangerous to the public peace, and mischief causing damage over $5,000. Olienick is additionally charged with unlawful possession of an explosive device for a purpose dangerous to the public peace. The two defendants have pled not guilty to all the charges against them.

“You guys would be shooting first,” Anthony Olienick said in an interview with the RCMP shortly after his arrest on February 14, 2022, in a video played for the jury in his and Chris Carbert’s trial during Wednesday’s proceedings.



REPORT by @RKraychik: https://t.co/h0PLDrElaW — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 27, 2024

Kuan examined the mobile phones seized from the two defendants – as well as other men arrested near the end of the Coutts protest – and used software to extract data from their devices.

“It’s not a perfect system,” Kuan stated during cross-examination by Katherin Beyak, Chris Carbert’s lawyer. He acknowledged that his extraction software occasionally captured data outside the parameters of a search warrant, with a specific reference to date ranges.

Kuan said he was instructed to obtain information related to essentially all of a cell phone’s purposes: call histories for incoming and outgoing calls, text messages, chat app data, social media data, photos and videos, and internet search history. Across two search warrants, he was instructed to extract these data from the two defendants’ phone across the timeframe of November 1, 2021, to February 14, 2022.

DeForest examined the data extracted by Kuan, and was expected to find information deemed relevant to the charges against the two men.

Rebel News also secured permission from the court to obtain and publish video of the RCMP’s interview of Anthony Olienick from February 14, 2022.

Stay tuned for video of the RCMP's interview of Anthony Olienick which began shortly after his arrest on February 14, 2022. All involved parties - from the courthouse staffers to the judge to the defense attorneys and prosecutors - were gracious in addressing this request. pic.twitter.com/oxfaMiGZjA — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) June 27, 2024

The video was introduced by the Crown as an evidentiary exhibit in the trial and played for the jurors across two days of proceedings.