Rebel News remembers Charlie Kirk, a freedom-loving American

Like so many of you, we at Rebel News are heartbroken by the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Charlie was more than just the founder of Turning Point USA. He was a husband, a father, and one of the most influential conservative thinkers of his generation. His ability to connect with young people and his passion for America’s future inspired millions.

On tonight’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra opened with a heartfelt reflection on Charlie’s life and legacy, followed by clips from Ezra’s many conversations with him over the years.

We are making this episode free for everyone to watch as our small way of paying tribute to Charlie.

Please take a moment today to remember Charlie, pray for his wife Erika and their two children, and reflect on the values he fought for.

Rest in peace, Charlie.