Rebel News remembers Charlie Kirk, a freedom-loving American

Ezra opens with a heartfelt reflection on Charlie’s life and legacy.

Ezra Levant
  |   September 10, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   6 Comments

Like so many of you, we at Rebel News are heartbroken by the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Charlie was more than just the founder of Turning Point USA. He was a husband, a father, and one of the most influential conservative thinkers of his generation. His ability to connect with young people and his passion for America’s future inspired millions.

On tonight’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra opened with a heartfelt reflection on Charlie’s life and legacy, followed by clips from Ezra’s many conversations with him over the years.

We are making this episode free for everyone to watch as our small way of paying tribute to Charlie.

Please take a moment today to remember Charlie, pray for his wife Erika and their two children, and reflect on the values he fought for.

Rest in peace, Charlie.

Ezra Levant

Rebel Commander

Ezra Levant is the founder and owner of Rebel News and the host of The Ezra Levant ShowHe is the author of multiple best-selling books, including Ethical Oil, The Libranos, China Virus, and most recently, Trudeau's Secret Plan.

  • Bernhard Jatzeck
    commented 2025-09-10 22:16:54 -0400 Flag
    Terri: for an interesting perspective, take a look at this item by Bob Zimmerman on his “Behind the Black” website:

    https://behindtheblack.com/behind-the-black/essays-and-commentaries/democrats-today-showed-us-their-murderous-colors/
  • Terri Carter
    commented 2025-09-10 22:02:48 -0400 Flag
    You are asking a good question Bernhard . What kind of people are they ?
    I can’t wrap my head around any of this
  • Bernhard Jatzeck
    commented 2025-09-10 21:47:17 -0400 Flag
    What’s equally as disturbing is how the left has reacted to this, not with sadness but with exuberant joy. What kind of people are they?
  • Linda J Rowland
    commented 2025-09-10 21:45:00 -0400 Flag
    I’m completely heartbroken about the political assassination of Charlie Kirk. The loss of his voice across the inter-webs is as hard a blow as the loss of Rush Limbaugh from the air waves. His friends and colleagues will carry on for him but he was a singular force on the political and Christian Apologetics landscape. He had the wisdom of a much older man. He will be sorely missed; but we give thanks that he’s in heaven with his brothers and sisters in Christ.
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-09-10 21:39:31 -0400 Flag
    I hope Trump does a full investigation of this murder. I’m tired of the left’s satanic hatred of anybody who speaks the truth. And it is satanic since the Devil hates truth.
  • Terri Carter
    commented 2025-09-10 21:28:23 -0400 Flag
    I’m so sorry for your loss and for all of our loss. Saddest of days