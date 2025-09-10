Rebel News remembers Charlie Kirk, a freedom-loving American
Ezra opens with a heartfelt reflection on Charlie’s life and legacy.
Like so many of you, we at Rebel News are heartbroken by the assassination of Charlie Kirk.
Charlie was more than just the founder of Turning Point USA. He was a husband, a father, and one of the most influential conservative thinkers of his generation. His ability to connect with young people and his passion for America’s future inspired millions.
On tonight’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra opened with a heartfelt reflection on Charlie’s life and legacy, followed by clips from Ezra’s many conversations with him over the years.
We are making this episode free for everyone to watch as our small way of paying tribute to Charlie.
Please take a moment today to remember Charlie, pray for his wife Erika and their two children, and reflect on the values he fought for.
Rest in peace, Charlie.
COMMENTS
Bernhard Jatzeck commented 2025-09-10 22:16:54 -0400 FlagTerri: for an interesting perspective, take a look at this item by Bob Zimmerman on his “Behind the Black” website:
https://behindtheblack.com/behind-the-black/essays-and-commentaries/democrats-today-showed-us-their-murderous-colors/
Terri Carter commented 2025-09-10 22:02:48 -0400 FlagYou are asking a good question Bernhard . What kind of people are they ?
I can’t wrap my head around any of this
Bernhard Jatzeck commented 2025-09-10 21:47:17 -0400 FlagWhat’s equally as disturbing is how the left has reacted to this, not with sadness but with exuberant joy. What kind of people are they?
-
Linda J Rowland commented 2025-09-10 21:45:00 -0400 FlagI’m completely heartbroken about the political assassination of Charlie Kirk. The loss of his voice across the inter-webs is as hard a blow as the loss of Rush Limbaugh from the air waves. His friends and colleagues will carry on for him but he was a singular force on the political and Christian Apologetics landscape. He had the wisdom of a much older man. He will be sorely missed; but we give thanks that he’s in heaven with his brothers and sisters in Christ.
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-09-10 21:39:31 -0400 FlagI hope Trump does a full investigation of this murder. I’m tired of the left’s satanic hatred of anybody who speaks the truth. And it is satanic since the Devil hates truth.
Terri Carter commented 2025-09-10 21:28:23 -0400 FlagI’m so sorry for your loss and for all of our loss. Saddest of days