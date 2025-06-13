Rebel News reports from inside NYC's anti-ICE riots

Alexandra Lavoie
  |   June 13, 2025   |   Be the first to comment

America is burning—again.

Mass ICE raids targeting illegal migrants have sparked a wave of fury in the U.S.

Violent riots have broken out across the country, including in LA, New York, Seattle, and other major cities.

It's starting to look a lot like the "Summer of Love" all over again, just like we saw during the BLM protests in 2020. Left-wing mobs are torching cars, smashing windows, and clashing with police. Barricades are going up, federal buildings are under siege, and officers are under attack.

And yet, if you turn on legacy outlets like CNN, you'd think it was just another peaceful protest. We're not buying it—and neither should you.

That's why Rebel News' Alexa Lavoie and Efrain Monsanto are gearing up and heading to New York, where the next wave of riots is expected to break out this weekend. 

While the mainstream media downplays the riots, whitewashes the violence, and ignores the radical ideologies behind it all, they'll be on the ground to get the facts, talk to the people affected, and show you the side of the story the legacy press refuses to cover.

We've set up RiotReports.com as the central hub for our reports from New York. That's where we'll publish our footage, interviews, and analysis—and where you can help us crowdfund this critical mission.

These riots are not spontaneous. They're part of a growing pattern of left-wing political violence—cheered on by activists, excused by politicians, and sanitized by the media.

We believe the truth matters and refuse to accept the narrative. So help us tell the other side of the story and share our reports at RiotReports.com

