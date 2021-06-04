Rebel reporter CHARGED for covering lockdown protest in Peterborough, Ontario

How odd. In late April, an anti-lockdown protest took place in Peterborough, Ont. that featured People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier and Ontario MPP Randy Hillier as the keynote speakers. Hundreds attended this peaceful rally, but even before it began, Peterborough Mayor Diane Therrien made it clear that such opinions were not welcome in her city.

So it was that this Her Wokeness stated the following prior to the rally:

“Hey @randyhillier @MaximeBernier I know you boys are bored but,” the mayor tweeted, along with a photo of herself with a written quote in a bubble stating, “Stay TF home.”

(In terms of “TF,” we assume the T is “the” and the F is a four-letter word that rhymes with “duck.”)

The great orator also tweeted: “The travelling clown convention isn’t welcome here. @randyhillier @MaximeBernier.”

Well, the potty-mouth bozo didn’t scare anyone away. Some 1,200 people assembled at Confederation Square, home of Peterborough’s cenotaph.

It was a joyous occasion — until Bernier and Hillier left the podium. That’s because both were promptly intercepted by members of the Peterborough Police Service and given tickets for the egregious crime… of speaking in a public park?

Imagine that? Elected politicians being given tickets for exercising their right to free speech in 2021 Canada?

The mood in the park turned livid, as Peterborough cops endured a deluge of expletives and middle fingers as they handed out tickets.

And my cameraman Mocha and I were ringside covering all the action. And apparently, this is verboten in Peterborough, given that last weekend I was served with a Section 7.0.2. summons under the laughably-named Reopening Ontario Act.

But why?

I was not an organizer of the event. I was not a speaker at the event. I was not even an attendee. I was simply covering the event as a member of the media. What law was broken? Or is this really about trying to intimidate Rebel News for reporting the other side of the story? After all, there were other journalists there that day — did they receive a summons from Peterborough police? And if not, why not?

Of course, we have no plans to bend the knee. We will fight this farcical and outrageous ticket in a court of law later this month. I can't wait! Despite what the Peterborough police think, we still have freedom of the press in Canada — and we will not be bullied into silence by them nor anyone else.