Rebel reporter recounts shocking conditions in Communist Cuba

On last week's episode of The Gunn Show, Alexa described her recent undercover trip to Cuba, where she witnessed firsthand the severe hardships faced by ordinary citizens under the Communist regime.

Posing as a tourist to evade detection, Alexa documented crumbling infrastructure, widespread shortages, and daily struggles that starkly contrast with the island's tourist-friendly image.

Alexa recounted arriving in Havana amid lengthy customs delays and immediate signs of dysfunction: frequent blackouts, overflowing trash heaps infested with rodents and insects, and empty shelves in pharmacies, groceries, and shops.

"We can see that everything is not working well. They have power outages happening many times during the day. We can see that they are not collecting the garbage," she said.

"If you walk into the street, it's just piles of garbage, just piling up. And there's mice, there's all kinds of flies, it smelled not really great," she continued.

Alexa noted that any available food was largely unaffordable for locals, reserved instead for regime-connected workers or tourists. Families lived in overcrowded, deteriorating buildings on the verge of collapse, with some households of five or six sharing a single room and bed.

In one poignant scene, she observed a mother preparing a meager soup using only water, bones, and spices. Residents spoke cautiously about their fears, aware that dissent could lead to lengthy prison sentences.

Many relied on discreet access to social media for outside perspectives, while hoping for external intervention to break the cycle of poverty and repression. Alexa emphasized the critical need to amplify these suppressed voices, despite the personal risks of detention or equipment seizure she and her producer faced during the assignment.