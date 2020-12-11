Chinese Winter Soldiers in Canada, Manitoba Lockdown

It almost sounds like a preposterous albeit disturbing fairy tale: Namely, did Justin Trudeau actually invite China to send members of its People’s Liberation Army to Canada – so that Chinese troops could do cold weather training at CFB Petawawa in Ontario? Oh, it’s no fairy tale, it’s true – and we have the paperwork uploaded to TheChinaFiles.com to prove it. Ezra Levant will drop by to explain all…

And it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas...

Well, not really… at least, not in the People’s Democratic Republic of Manitoba. That’s because Mad King Brian Pallister, has imposed strict lockdown measures on his entire province, including the closure of anything he deems to be “non-essential”. Like… singing Christmas carols outside.

Sheila Gunn Reid has the scoop on the Premier who would be Grinch.