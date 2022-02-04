Canadian truckers from Ottawa to Coutts, Alberta

By Mocha Bezirgan Convoy Reports We have reporters across Canada covering the freedom convoy to show you the other side of the story the mainstream media won't. Please donate to fund our journalism and to offset the cost of our travels. TAKE ACTION E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Welcome to Rebel Roundup, ladies and gentlemen – and the rest of you – in which we look back at some of the very best commentaries of the week by your favourite Rebels. I’m your host, David Menzies.

The tucker convoy rolled into Ottawa last weekend. But if you received your information from the mainstream media, you’d think that it was members of the KKK that descended upon Parliament Hill, not patriots. Thankfully, Rebel News reporters were there in full force to provide the other side of the story. The big boss man himself, Ezra Levant, will drop by to explain what really transpired last weekend.

Speaking of Rebel News reporters and truckers, Kian Simone and Syd Fizzard are currently embedded with the truckers at the Alberta/Montana border. They’ll join me to discuss what’s happening in this particular neck of the woods.

And letters, we get your letters, we get ’em every minute of every day. And you had plenty to say about the City of Toronto implementing a policy in which native-themed sports jerseys, such as the glorious Chicago Blackhawks sweater, are now banned at city-owned hockey rinks. What the puck?