Calgary Police Harass New Canadians, Bylaw Tickets Archery Shop

Welcome to Rebel Roundup, ladies and gentlemen – and the rest of you – in which we look back at some of the very best commentaries of the week by your favourite Rebels. I’m your host, David Menzies.

We try to back the blue, but the actions of some police officers during the Wuhan virus pandemic has been, well, atrocious. And Keean Bexte joins me to discuss a disturbing story regarding Calgary Police harassing newly-landed immigrants for, well, really, no reason whatsoever.

And Sheila Gunn Reid will be joining me as well, discussing the ongoing harassment the owner of an archery shop is receiving from nitpicking bylaw officers. His crime: he simply wants to make a living.

And letters, we get your letters, we get ‘em every minute of every day. And you had plenty to say about my latest visit to the Toronto Radisson hotel that is apparently illegally detaining people against their will. The good news: at least Toronto Police didn’t charge me with trespassing this time around!

Those are your Rebels, now let’s round ‘em up...