Whistle Stop pressures Alberta, Canadian nurse fired for D.C. trip

Holy Hamburger! Christopher Scott, the owner of the Whistle Stop Café in little Mirror, Alberta, decided to “illegally” open his doors, providing a fast-food utopia for his hungry and appreciative customers. But just like Toronto’s Adamson Barbeque, the pressure is mounting to shut down the Whistle Stop. Scott has already been fined — I wonder if a visit from the mounted unit is next? Sheila Gunn Reid has the skinny.

A Canadian nurse goes to Washington, D.C. to take part in a forum, on the same day that the Capitol building was stormed by a bunch of idiotic hooligans. But even though she was kilometres away from that fiasco, obviously she deserves to be blamed and even fired for being in the wrong place at the wrong time, right? Just wait ‘til you hear what Tamara Ugolini has to say about this egregious example of cancel culture.

And letters, we get your letters, we get ‘em every minute of every day. And you had plenty to say about my video regarding yet another very dark day in Toronto history. I speak of last Saturday when police brutally shut down a peaceful anti-lockdown protest. We saw citizens get harassed, ticketed and even violently arrested for such crimes as standing alone on a corner; driving a van peppered with anti-lockdown messages; and — I kid you not — waving a Canadian flag. Amazing.

