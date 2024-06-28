Rebel Roundup | Biden's debate disaster, Antifa attacks Rebel reporters, CBC Kids' gender propaganda
David Menzies and Tamara Ugolini are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at President Joe Biden's debate debacle, which saw the sitting president sounding hoarse, looking lost, and trailing off when he was speaking.
Plus, Antifa thugs in Montreal attacked our Rebel News team while they covered the formation of a new anti-Israel encampment.
And finally, CBC Kids is pushing radical gender ideology on children with some twisted new programming.
