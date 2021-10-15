Pastor Artur Infuriates Alberta Judge, Bisexual Superman

Welcome to Rebel Roundup, ladies and gentlemen – and the rest of you – in which we look back at some of the very best commentaries of the week by your favourite Rebels. I’m your host, David Menzies.

Pastor Artur Pawlowski had his day in court on Wednesday. And the sentencing was downright disturbing.

First there was the $23,000 in fines. But even more unnerving was that Pastor Art was ordered by Justice Adam Germain to give equal time to the government narrative whenever and wherever Pastor Art voices his personal opinions about the pandemic. Say, are we still living in a Commonwealth democracy in 2021 or the Soviet Union of yesteryear?

And look! Up in the sky. It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s… gay Superman? Would ya believe bisexual Superman? Holy gender-bender, Batman, what’s going on in the DC Universe?! Andrew Chapados weighs in on the most recent reimagining of the Man of Steel.

And letters, we get your letters, we get ’em every minute of every day. And you had plenty to say about Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Kieran Moore, who recently released the province’s official rules for Halloween. As expected, those guidelines are completely absurd.

Those are your Rebels, now let’s round ‘em up...