Reporters caught on hot mic joking about JFK-like assassination scenario before Trump court appearance

In a lapse of professional conduct, several journalists were caught on a hot mic making inappropriate jokes about former President Donald Trump's potential exposure to danger before his appearance at the Washington, D.C., Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday.

The conversation, inadvertently recorded, revolved around the logistics of Trump's arrival and quickly devolved into a distasteful comparison to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

As the press awaited Trump's entrance at the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse, their conversation, initially about the challenges of capturing a good photograph or posing a question, took a questionable turn. One reporter speculated about the likelihood of Trump having his car window open or arriving in a convertible, leading to a reference to the Kennedy assassination, which was met with laughter.

“You know what the worst part is? Even if he has his window open and he’s hanging out of it, he will be on the other side of the street,” one journalist began, suggesting that he was too far away to get a good picture of the former president.

“I mean, if he’s driving, we’ve got a good shot!” a second reporter replied, noting that they could have a direct view of the driver.

“Yeah, if he’s driving with the front window open?” the first journalist replied, prompting the second to suggest that it might be a convertible.

“Yes. I wasn’t thinking about that,” said the first.

“Yeah. Like if he just pulls up —,” replied the second, apparently not understanding the reference the first journalist was trying to make.

“Like JFK?” the first journalist stated, prompting a laugh from the other journalist. “Maybe someone, just like they told JFK. You know what you should do? You should take a convertible! It’s so nice out!”

🚨WITH AUDIO: Journalists caught on hot mic joking about Trump's assassination, 'Like JFK' and a convertible



"You know what the worst part is? Even if he has his window open and he’s hanging out of it, he will be on the other side of the street"



"Maybe someone, just like they… pic.twitter.com/RclRhFXIvI — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) January 9, 2024

This incident, which comes amidst Trump's legal defense team's ongoing argument for his immunity from prosecution following Judge Tanya Chutkan's denial of their motion, has sparked criticism for the insensitivity displayed by the reporters.

The case, set to be heard before a panel including Judge J. Michelle Childs, Judge Florence Pan, and Judge Karen LeCraft Henderson, has drawn significant media attention.

The reporters' conversation, though made in jest, has raised questions about the appropriateness of such remarks in the context of covering a high-profile legal proceeding involving a former president. The comparison to a tragic historical event such as the JFK assassination has particularly been deemed in poor taste, with many on social media blasting the two unnamed journalists for their conduct.