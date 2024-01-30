REVEALED: Video shows migrants entering US illegally onboard SUVs
Sources from U.S. Customs and Border Protection report that on Sunday, the San Diego sector witnessed close to 1,100 apprehensions by the Border Patrol, which included 97 individuals from China and 91 from Turkey. The majority of these illegal crossings, over 850, were conducted by single adults.
A video captured in Jacumba, California, depicts the instance when two sizable SUVs arrive at the border, followed by numerous migrants disembarking and illegally entering the U.S.
Jacumba, located in San Diego County's eastern region, falls under the surveillance of the Border Patrol's San Diego sector. This sector has recently experienced a significant increase in border crossings, coinciding with Texas' intensifying its security measures along the Mexican border.
BREAKING: Our photographer in Jacumba, CA just witnessed two human smuggling SUVs drop off groups of illegal immigrants who then trot around the border wall and enter the US. People from China, Turkey, & India in this group. This is in eastern San Diego County, and there was only… pic.twitter.com/n32ZYXZ2t0— Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 29, 2024
Fox Nation’s Bud Knapp filmed the footage showing scores of migrants exiting the vicinity of two large SUVs and approaching the border wall.
Upon arriving at the terminal point of the wall segment, the migrants are observed turning a corner and illicitly entering the U.S. Realizing they are being filmed, they start to jog away, while the two SUVs depart from the scene. According to Knapp, the group comprised individuals from China, Turkey, Brazil, and India. He noted that only a single Border Patrol agent was in the vicinity during the occurrence of this crossing.
Illegal crossings in Texas have plummeted in recent weeks. Arizona and California now seeing the most.— Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 27, 2024
Per CBP source, Border Patrol’s San Diego sector had 1,170 illegal crossings yesterday, including 168 Chinese.
Tucson, AZ sector had 2,200+ crossings, including 39 Indians. https://t.co/AVVGNRzwye
Recently, a collection of ex-FBI officials raised alarms about a looming and serious threat at the U.S. southern border. They cautioned that the country is facing an invasion by foreign nationals of military age.
Please read the below letter. I find the @FBI agents’ message irrefutable and extremely concerning.— Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) January 26, 2024
It is shocking that @POTUS is fighting Texas’ attempt to protect our southern border.
Why aren’t Federal agents protecting our border rather than fighting to keep the border… https://t.co/y2flahOqA6
In a letter penned to members of both the House and Senate, former officials cautioned that the U.S. is confronting a "new and imminent danger." They emphasized that in December alone, there were more than 302,000 encounters with migrants, following a record-setting fiscal year 2023, which saw a total of 2.4 million migrant encounters.
The group of ten officials comprises individuals such as Kevin Brock and Chris Swecker, both former Assistant Directors of the FBI, Timothy Healy, the former Director of the Terrorist Screening Center, and Mark Morgan, who has served both as the acting Commissioner of Customs and Border Protection and a former superintendent at the FBI.
This letter from former FBI, Homeland Security, and law enforcement officials on the growing national security threat at the Southern Border sent a chill up my spine.— Ashley Hinson (@RepAshleyHinson) January 26, 2024
Border security is national security. pic.twitter.com/BOUQBj0Q5N
The letter was composed during a period when border security is a prominent political topic. Republicans attribute the migrant crisis to policies enacted during the Biden administration and the repeal of policies from the Trump era.
The current administration argues for additional funding and reforms to address what they describe as a "broken" system and manage a crisis spanning the hemisphere. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has also noted a rise in the repatriation of illegal immigrants, with more returns since May than the total number in the entire fiscal year of 2019.
- By Ezra Levant
