REVEALED: Video shows migrants entering US illegally onboard SUVs

Jacumba, located in San Diego County's eastern region, falls under the surveillance of the Border Patrol's San Diego sector. This sector has recently experienced a significant increase in border crossings, coinciding with Texas' intensifying its security measures along the Mexican border.

BREAKING: Our photographer in Jacumba, CA just witnessed two human smuggling SUVs drop off groups of illegal immigrants who then trot around the border wall and enter the US. People from China, Turkey, & India in this group. This is in eastern San Diego County, and there was only… pic.twitter.com/n32ZYXZ2t0 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 29, 2024

Fox Nation’s Bud Knapp filmed the footage showing scores of migrants exiting the vicinity of two large SUVs and approaching the border wall.