Reverend's UNHINGED rant calls for white people to be 'EXTERMINATED'

Reverend Canon Glenn Loughrey, the newly appointed Aboriginal co-chair of Reconciliation Victoria, is facing calls to resign over a social media post in which he declared non-Indigenous Australians should “go back where you came from” or risk "extermination."

The Anglican priest made the explosive comments in a Facebook post after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the government was no longer pursuing its pledge to implement the Uluru Statement from the Heart in full following the failed Voice referendum.

“We, the First Peoples of this land, who have given this country every opportunity to do the right thing, now declare that those who are not First People, are unworthy of welcome and residence and demand that you go back where you came from so we can heal country and ourselves,” Loughrey wrote.

“If you fail to do so then further steps to exterminate you, as you did and continue to do to us, may be implemented.”

He later deleted the post and apologised, saying it had been written in anger and “its content will be flagged and that people will use it against me”.

Loughrey also lashed out at the Prime Minister in the same post: “At least we now know it was a cheap (not so cheap) political ploy to maintain the status quo for the white supremacist genocidal settler colonial bullshit that pretends to be democratic.”

“You deserve to lose the next election. Unfortunately, the alternative is worse.”

Prominent Indigenous leader Warren Mundine described the comments as “totally insane” and called for Loughrey to step down.

“He’s supposed to be for reconciliation but he says he wants to exterminate people,” Mundine said.

“I think he needs to go and read the Oxford Dictionary and look up the definition of reconciliation.”

Reconciliation Victoria has defended its decision to appoint Loughrey, with a spokesperson saying the post “does not reflect his views” and was “written in anger, regretted, and deleted”.

“Uncle Glenn has apologised unreservedly for any upset caused to anyone by the post.”