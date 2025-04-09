Revolution Party of Canada warns of 'existential threat' posed by climate change

On Tuesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to a bizarre press conference hosted by the far-left Revolution Party of Canada which warned citizens about the perils of climate change and the for-profit sale of water.

A spokesperson for the party cautioned Canadians about the 'existential threat' posed by global warming and climate change, adding that it's particularly devastating for 'marginalized communities.'

He said the Revolution Party would impose policies ensuring Canadian emissions are 'net zero' by 2045 and 'net negative' by 2050.

"He says his party will impose a policy requiring Canada to be 'net zero' by 2045. pic.twitter.com/mn04GjzzDF — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 7, 2025

The spokesperson also slammed the for-profit sale of water in Canada and around the world, referencing First Nations' continued struggles getting clean drinking water.

"This is why the Revolutionary Party of Canada will de-privatize the for-profit creation, extraction, and selling of water and eliminate all contracts with companies such as Nestle and ban all future water extraction for profit," he said.

Sheila discussed how the speech by the Revolution Party spokesperson sounded eerily similar to Mark Carney's vision. "If Mark Carney stood up and said those words, none of us would have been surprised," she said.

Canadians will head to the polls to cast their ballot in the next federal election on April 28, 2025.