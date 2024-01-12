Rice University launches 'Afrochemistry' course to tackle 'inequities in chemistry'

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) highlighted the university's course as an illustration of the increasing influence of postmodernist and deconstructionist ideologies in traditionally rigorous scientific disciplines. The WSJ article criticized this trend, stating it as indicative of a growing acceptance and encouragement of anti-scientific and anti-dissent philosophies within the scientific community at large.

Alan Sokal’s Joke Is on Us as Postmodernism Comes to Science



Articles in hard-science journals increasingly read like the 1996 hoax, and dissenters are suppressed - Lawrence Krausshttps://t.co/rdExIx5OJ5



"When I taught physics at Yale in the 1980s and ’90s, my colleagues and… — Denyse O'Leary (@itsdesign) January 8, 2024