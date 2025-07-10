Richmond Hill man fined for voting twice in 2021 federal election

A Richmond Hill, Ontario resident has been fined $1,000 for illegally voting twice during Canada's 44th federal general election in 2021.

According to a public enforcement notice released by the Commissioner of Canada Elections, Alexander Kogan was found to have cast two ballots—one by mail and another in person—during the 2021 campaign.

The violation stems from Kogan's actions in the Richmond Hill electoral district. On September 9, 2021, Kogan applied online for a national special ballot and later submitted it via mail, signing the required declaration on September 15. However, records show he also voted in person at an advance polling station on September 10—five days before Elections Canada received his special ballot.

Kogan admitted to double-voting during a January 2024 interview with federal election investigators. The Commissioner determined that this breached Section 281.5 of the Canada Elections Act, which prohibits voting more than once in a federal election.

The administrative monetary penalty (AMP) was set at $1,000, with no aggravating or mitigating factors applied. The Chief Electoral Officer reviewed and confirmed the final amount.