Robert F. Kennedy Jr. discusses censorship and the legacy of Dr. Anthony Fauci

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., of the Kennedy political dynasty, has been criticizing and litigating against the pharmaceutical industry for years.

His efforts to reform the unsafe and corrupt practices of the industry came to a crescendo during COVID when pharmaceutical companies, regulatory agencies, and big tech colluded to censor and coerce people into receiving experiential treatment.

His organization, Children’s Health Defense, has been de-platformed from YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.

His book on Anthony Fauci spent weeks on top of the New York Times best-sellers list and Amazon’s best sellers list despite not getting any mainstream media attention.

Mr. Kennedy sat down with Rebel News to discuss his book, censorship, the demonization of those who question the COVID regime and the retirement of Anthony Fauci.