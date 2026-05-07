IT'S OFFICIAL! Rukshan Fernando joins Rebel News as a reporter

I am thrilled to announce that after years of collaborating on the front lines, independent reporter Rukshan Fernando has officially joined Rebel News Australia.

This has been a mission I’ve been working toward for almost five years. Although we have worked closely together for a long time, I’m excited that Rukshan is now officially joining the team full-time.

For years we have documented what others refuse to show: heavy-handed COVID lockdowns that treated everyday Australians like criminals, and the wave of protests and cultural debates that have defined Australia in recent times. We have stood side by side through the smears, intimidation, and chaos of it all. Together, we have confronted far-left activists pushing woke ideologies, radical extremists who seem to hate everything about Australia, and the constant attempts by elitists to silence non-mainstream journalists.

Rukshan has always been there with me, asking the tough questions and capturing the truth. When the mainstream media packed up and left, we stayed behind to film the reality they ignored. With him now on board full-time, our team is stronger, our coverage is expanding rapidly, and those who hate accountability are already preparing their next meltdown.

Rukshan joined Rebel News Australia because, like me, he believes it is essential to challenge the mainstream media and fill the gaping hole left by taxpayer-funded bias and narrative pushing. He wants to deliver honest, on-the-ground journalism that Australians can trust.

This partnership is about more than one reporter joining a team. It is about building a stronger voice for fair and fearless reporting in Australia, and pushing back against a media landscape that chooses activism over journalism and ideology over facts.

If you are fed up with mainstream media spin and the left's bullying tactics, now is the time to get behind us. Share this announcement far and wide and support the fearless journalism Australians desperately need.

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