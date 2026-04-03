Sam Cooper exposes Liberal MP Michael Ma’s ties to Chinese influence network
Ma faced swift backlash after dismissing concerns about Chinese forced labour in the House of Commons.
Article by Rebel News staff
Investigative journalist Sam Cooper, founder of The Bureau and one of Canada’s top reporters on foreign interference, has highlighted serious concerns about Liberal MP Michael Ma’s aggressive defence of China in Parliament.
During a recent House of Commons committee hearing, Ma repeatedly challenged a witness on forced labour and child labour in China, demanding short answers and questioning her personal observations despite well-documented evidence from Human Rights Watch and other credible sources.
Cooper detailed how Ma, who defected from the Conservatives to join Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberals and travelled with him to China, previously served as a director of the Chinese Canadian Conservative Association — an entity linked by the respected Jamestown Foundation to Beijing’s United Front Work Department.
Chinese state media celebrated Ma’s performance and attacked the Canadian witness. Ma later apologized, but Carney continued to praise him at a fundraiser.
Cooper warned that the incident reveals deeper infiltration efforts targeting both major parties, raising fresh questions about the Carney government’s pivot toward closer ties with the Chinese Communist Party, including plans to import thousands of Chinese-made electric vehicles.
COMMENTS
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Annette Mort commented 2026-04-05 07:27:58 -0400What in hell was this guy doing in the Conservative caucus? Are candidates not vetted in any way? All of this information was apparently known; he shouldn’t have gotten anywhere near a Canadian political party, let alone have a seat in Commons. I’ve not seen this aspect addressed at all, by anyone.
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Clinton Peebles commented 2026-04-04 10:36:49 -0400Carney doesn’t care about Canada or the Ontario auto industry. He cares about his own wealth and Brookfield only.
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Anthony Salotti commented 2026-04-04 07:56:15 -0400And we just sit here and ignore the end of Canada as we know it . Very Sad .
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James Henry commented 2026-04-03 21:53:53 -0400Just enjoyed the interview with Sam Cooper. With respect to Carney/Liberal lying, has anyone followed up on Carney’s passports? Did he give up his UK and Ireland passports as promised? This would be the kind of reporting I expect from Rebel.