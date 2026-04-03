Sam Cooper exposes Liberal MP Michael Ma’s ties to Chinese influence network

Article by Rebel News staff

Investigative journalist Sam Cooper, founder of The Bureau and one of Canada’s top reporters on foreign interference, has highlighted serious concerns about Liberal MP Michael Ma’s aggressive defence of China in Parliament.

During a recent House of Commons committee hearing, Ma repeatedly challenged a witness on forced labour and child labour in China, demanding short answers and questioning her personal observations despite well-documented evidence from Human Rights Watch and other credible sources.

Cooper detailed how Ma, who defected from the Conservatives to join Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberals and travelled with him to China, previously served as a director of the Chinese Canadian Conservative Association — an entity linked by the respected Jamestown Foundation to Beijing’s United Front Work Department.

Chinese state media celebrated Ma’s performance and attacked the Canadian witness. Ma later apologized, but Carney continued to praise him at a fundraiser.

Cooper warned that the incident reveals deeper infiltration efforts targeting both major parties, raising fresh questions about the Carney government’s pivot toward closer ties with the Chinese Communist Party, including plans to import thousands of Chinese-made electric vehicles.