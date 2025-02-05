WATCH: Sam Newman BLASTS neo-Nazis as he backs Trump’s Gaza plan

The media have lost their minds over Sam Newman’s interview with Thomas Sewell and Blair Cottrell on his podcast, You Cannot Be Serious. They’ve labelled it an “absolute moral collapse” and rushed to paint Newman as a Nazi sympathiser. But if you actually watch the full interview – unlike most of his critics – it’s clear he was mocking them more than anything else.

Newman sat down with me to set the record straight. “If you've watched the interview, I tried to actually... I was trying to take the piss out of them,” he told me. He said he had never heard of Sewell before, but after seeing him pop up in the media, he decided to give him a platform to expose his beliefs. “All hell’s broken loose because I’m giving succour and comfort to neo-Nazis,” he said. “Nothing could be further. It’s embarrassing to even have to state that.”

One of his biggest regrets? Being tricked into a handshake that was later used as propaganda. Cottrell, who Newman describes as a “liar” and a “turd,” wasn’t even invited but muscled his way onto the show. “He smooched his way in here,” Newman said. “He said, ‘Do you mind if I sit in there?’ I said, ‘No, go right ahead.’ He said, ‘I might chip in occasionally.’ I said, ‘Do whatever you like, mate.’”

The irony isn’t lost on Newman that the very media outlets attacking him have spent years giving these figures airtime. He pointed out that the Herald Sun, which slammed his interview, then ran a photo of Cottrell doing a Nazi salute on page three the next day. “So it’s okay when they do it, but not when I interview them?” he said. “The media are absolute hypocrites.”

When I asked Newman what he actually thinks of these figures, he didn’t hold back. “I have nothing in common with either of them,” he said. “Certainly, I'd have nothing in common with either of them, but the other bloke was obviously in here to exploit the fact that I was sitting here and he was going to use me. That’s what annoys me, nothing else.”

Despite the media storm, Newman is standing his ground. He believes in free speech, arguing that exposing bad ideas is better than silencing them. “I’ve made no apology for speaking to them. They’re people of interest. The media keep making them people of interest.”

Before this interview has been posted there has been an extraordinary outpouring of derision and scorn. Is it not reasonable to seek an explanation from such controversial figures? I believe so, that’s why it will be on line shortly. You Cannot Be Serious. pic.twitter.com/wuKQwPM5JB — Sam Newman (@Origsmartassam) February 3, 2025

Newman also weighed in on Trump’s latest plan for Gaza, calling it “fantastic” and praising the former president for actually proposing solutions rather than empty rhetoric. “At least he’s come up with a proposal. It probably won’t get far, but he’s made sure that Iran is not going to have a nuclear bomb.”

At the end of the day, Newman isn’t backing down. He says he’ll continue speaking his mind, no matter how much the media try to twist his words. “I’ve been belted for years, I don’t care,” he said. “But I won’t apologise for talking to people.”