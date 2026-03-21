Sask. NDP accused of 'sick' and 'dangerous' fundraising email

NDP Leader Carla Beck has long preached against hate — railing against racism, transphobia, LGBTQ discrimination and political division.

Yet her newly appointed campaign director, Jeremy Nolais (a former Rachel Notley aide) sent a fundraising email urging supporters to “take a moment and think of the faces of the ones you hate so much: Scott Moe, Tim McLeod, Jeremy Harrison and Jeremy Cockrill,” then “imagine their faces when we beat them.”

Premier Moe rightly called it “sick” and “dangerous,” demanding Nolais’s firing. Beck’s silence speaks volumes.

This isn’t isolated. Recall the 2023 “No Space for Hate” campaign by labour unions against parents protesting gender ideology, pronouns and explicit materials in schools. Leaked Zoom calls revealed activists plotting to “disrupt, demoralize, destroy, bully and intimidate” concerned families—branded bigots for demanding transparency.

The double standard is glaring. NDP allies wave rainbow flags and condemn “hate” against select groups, yet weaponize tribal rage against the democratically elected Saskatchewan Party. Real-world consequences follow: conservative activist Charlie Kirk was assassinated in 2025 for his beliefs; in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., a trans-identified shooter targeted children and families this February.

Beck’s party denounces hate against favoured identities but excuses the obsessive animosity her party stokes against half of Saskatchewan. Parents protecting kids aren’t hateful. The Saskatchewan Party safeguarding rights isn’t hateful.

The NDP, preaching tolerance while directing fans to fixate on “hate,” is. Saskatchewan sees the hypocrisy. We’re not buying what they’re selling.