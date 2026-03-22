Saskatchewan defends gun owners from federal firearm crackdown

Saskatchewan is taking steps to protect lawful firearms owners from federal gun control measures, according to Tracey Wilson, Vice President of Public Relations for the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights (CCFR).

The province is proposing a policy aimed at shielding licensed gun owners from criminal liability tied to Ottawa’s prohibition orders and confiscation schemes under Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government.

Wilson emphasized that these sweeping federal bans target people who already follow the law rather than addressing crime.

She explained that Saskatchewan could use its authority over policing and prosecutions to protect responsible firearms owners from the fallout of Ottawa’s gun grab.

The discussion also highlighted broader developments in Canada’s firearms community. Wilson previewed an upcoming rally in Halifax and underscored the importance of the Toronto Sportsmen’s Show as a key gathering for hunters and shooters. She also addressed a pending court decision on whether the courts will hear the CCFR’s challenge to the federal gun restrictions.

The federal government’s refusal to recognize a meaningful right to self-defence for Canadians raises concerns about the future of lawful gun owners.

Saskatchewan’s plan is seen as a proactive effort to ensure that residents who comply with existing laws are not unfairly penalized by Ottawa’s expanding firearm restrictions.

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