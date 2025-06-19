Save the ostriches: Protesters provide an update at the G7 protest in Banff

While covering the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, near Banff, Rebel News caught up with two advocates raising awareness about a troubling situation at an ostrich farm in British Columbia.

400 healthy ostriches remain under threat of being culled by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA). Universal Ostrich Farm is refusing to back down, standing firm in its fight against the CFIA's controversial policy that calls for the mass destruction of animals during disease control efforts.

On May 13, 2025, the Federal Court sided with the CFIA, upholding its order to kill the birds and rejecting the farm's appeal to spare them.

The advocates we spoke to have consistently spoken out on behalf of the animals and are demanding accountability from those overseeing the farm's conditions.

According to the pair, concerns over the welfare of the ostriches remain unresolved, with little action taken by authorities to properly investigate and address the situation. Their appearance at the G7 protest offered a timely reminder: while world leaders meet behind fences to discuss climate and economics, local crises continue to unfold that may go unnoticed and unaddressed.

To see all of our previous coverage regarding the ostrich farm and the fight to keep them alive, visit SaveTheOstriches.com.