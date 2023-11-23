School children take day off class to chant 'genocidal' slogans in Melbourne
Hundreds of school children in Melbourne walk out for a 'School Strike for Palestine,' as left-wing activist groups face criticism.
Left-wing activist groups are under scrutiny as hundreds of Australian school children ditched classrooms to participate in a 'School Strike for Palestine.'
The Australian Jewish Association condemned the students for employing genocidal chants during the march through Melbourne's CBD.
Genocidal chants from Australian school children in Melbourne.— Australian Jewish Association (@AustralianJA) November 23, 2023
"From the river to sea" - i.e. eliminate the world's only Jewish State.
The indoctrination starts at a younger and younger age.
Sad to see and not a good omen for Australia's future. https://t.co/XkanToxANa
The Association took to social media, expressing concern over the use of phrases like "From the river to the sea," interpreted as a call to eliminate the world's only Jewish State. They lamented the apparent indoctrination of young minds and raised apprehensions about its implications for Australia's future.
🚨#BREAKING: Kids have walked out of school to yell Allahu Akbar “against Israel” in the heart of Melbourne’s bustling city.— Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) November 23, 2023
Good luck to our future generation. pic.twitter.com/FZNejK0DUe
The rally saw pupils, adorned in school uniforms, brandishing placards with messages such as "Free Palestine" and "Stop killing children like me." Chants of "Out, out, Israel out" echoed through the streets, causing traffic disruptions. The crowd, waving a watermelon flag symbolizing Palestinian colours, gathered outside the State Library.
🚨#BREAKING: Bludging school children in Melbourne led by professional protesting adults are demanding a ceasefire in Gaza even though Israel has already agreed to a ceasefire.— Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) November 23, 2023
Proving they really should be in school.
pic.twitter.com/SasNerjt8d
Students remained resolute, with some expressing solidarity with Palestine and a call for an end to the ongoing conflict.
