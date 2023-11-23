School children take day off class to chant 'genocidal' slogans in Melbourne

School children take day off class to chant 'genocidal' slogans in Melbourne
Left-wing activist groups are under scrutiny as hundreds of Australian school children ditched classrooms to participate in a 'School Strike for Palestine.'

The Australian Jewish Association condemned the students for employing genocidal chants during the march through Melbourne's CBD.

The Association took to social media, expressing concern over the use of phrases like "From the river to the sea," interpreted as a call to eliminate the world's only Jewish State. They lamented the apparent indoctrination of young minds and raised apprehensions about its implications for Australia's future.

The rally saw pupils, adorned in school uniforms, brandishing placards with messages such as "Free Palestine" and "Stop killing children like me." Chants of "Out, out, Israel out" echoed through the streets, causing traffic disruptions. The crowd, waving a watermelon flag symbolizing Palestinian colours, gathered outside the State Library.

Students remained resolute, with some expressing solidarity with Palestine and a call for an end to the ongoing conflict.

