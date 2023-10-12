Sderot mother: Hamas mothers are 'celebrating their sons success in killing and raping women.'

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

A rocket attack this morning in Sderot, Israel shortly after Rebel reporter Avi Yemini arrived in the border town left four injured and the Rebel News team running for cover.

Rocket impact in Sderot pic.twitter.com/KwQq6xX6PP — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) October 12, 2023

"Right now, we are the hunters, and they better run," the mother told Avi of the Israeli Defence Force response to the wave of Hamas terror attacks that began in the early hours of Saturday.

Palestinian militants commandeered an IDF vehicle and drove it back to Gaza amid cheers from the locals. Meanwhile militants continue to gun down civilians in Sderot, in southern Israel. pic.twitter.com/MxYnBTJAL9 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 7, 2023

"The women that I've seen from Gaza are celebrating their son's success in killing and raping women... when they do that, do you think I have someone to talk to? I am a mother. I will never celebrate something like this."

The woman explained the Hamas "slay-for-pay" scheme, where the terror group compensates murderers and their families for killing Jews, with funding for the heinous program drawn from Western aid dollars meant to feed and educate Gazans.

Did you know:



The Palestinian Authority has a “pay for slay” policy? The families of terrorists killed in action fighting Israel receive pensions.



Yes, a savage monster can rape women kill children, and after he’s finally put down his family will receive $ for life. In recent… — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 9, 2023

"The culture has to change. They have to shift. Hamas has to go. And they have to decide: Are they for good, or are they for evil? Are they for peace, or are they for war? They need to make a decision. It's not an us anymore," she said.

🚨 I don’t trust the media — so I’m going to Israel to tell the truth about the war.



The mainstream media reporting will no doubt get worse as Israel rightfully retaliates to protect her citizens because they make the false equivalence between Hamas deliberately attacking… pic.twitter.com/9nyGCz2i3X — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) October 9, 2023

Avi Yemini is in Israel at great personal risk to report on the reality of the war, but also to report on the reporting of the war. To see and support his brave journalism, visit www.TheTruthAboutTheWar.com.