Second day of pre-trial hearings commence for two of remaining Coutts 4

I'm on the second day of pre-trial hearings for the so-called Coutts 4, two of whom have actually accepted a relatively minor plea bargain. So they're no longer in court. They're free men walking out of jail after two years in confinement.

Two more still are in prison and on trial, Anthony Olienick and Chris Carbert. Rebel News has set up a special crowdfund to help Chris Colbert at HelpChris.ca. Those funds are different from our regular crowdfunding money because, of course, the charges here are very serious. They're not ordinary civil liberties style peaceful disobedience like Tamara Lich did or thousands of other protesters. They maybe had a minor mischief charge.

These were heavy charges, including conspiracy to commit murder of a police officer. The reason we set up the new crowdfund is because I believe that in the course of the last two years, it looks more and more like the men were overcharged, like the prosecution and the police press conference to announce it were actually a political pretext to give Justin Trudeau some sort of factual basis upon which to declare the Emergencies Act.

Frankly, I think it's a really uphill battle, but we'll see. The judge did have a lot of questions for the prosecutor yesterday about several search warrants for different pieces of property. The information to obtain the search warrants is covered by a publication ban, which makes it very difficult to talk about. Certain portions of the publication ban have been set aside because other journalists for the mainstream media actually applied to modify the suit the publication ban. But most of what they're talking about are details I just can't share.

