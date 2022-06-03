Hundreds were on hand for the second sold-out screening of Trucker Rebellion: The Story of The Coutts Blockade at Canyon Meadows Cinema in Calgary, AB.

The mood of the evening was once again electric. Many people who were part of the Truckers convoy in Ottawa joined our Rebel News team on location to chat.

The feedback on the film was once again incredibly positive. Many who were present at the blockade echoed the sentiment that it captured the reality of what happened. We spoke with producer and director Kian Simone about his second theatrical screening and just how much it meant to hear people praise the accuracy of his depiction of what happened at the border blockade.

Also in attendance were a number of high profile individuals, including UCP MLA for Taber-Warner Grant Hunter who visited Coutts three times during the blockade as well as president of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms John Carpay, who both joined me for interviews.

We also ran into a FightTheFines.com client who shared about his recent legal win and talked to Pastors Rodney and Tracy of Church in the Vine who are open to hosting a screening in their church up in Edmonton.

The message from many of you across Canada has been clear, you want to see the film! We are working hard to set up screenings in a town near you, check back at TruckerDocumentary.com for a list of screenings that will be updated as they become available.