Self-defence laws under the spotlight following Lindsay, Ont. home invasion

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, National Post columnist Tristin Hopper discussed the state of self-defence laws in Canada following a widely-publicized home invasion that saw a man charged after defending his property.

Conversations surrounding self-defence have increased after a Lindsay, Ont. man was charged following an altercation with an intruder who broke into his home while he was sleeping at 3:00 a.m. on Monday, August 18.

While the intruder — who was reportedly known to police — was charged for the incident, the homeowner was also charged with serious offences including aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

The intruder is now reportedly being treated for his injuries at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto following the altercation.

"This guy is a known serial criminal, and he was out on the street. I think that bothers a lot of people, and we hear that story more often than the opposite," said Ezra.

"I think the brazenness of it, I mean breaking into a house at that hour, and there were accomplices on the street, and the crossbow is just crazy, my theory is that one of the reasons police charged Jeremy McDonald, the homeowner, is because they want to tamp down any member of the public who's getting big ideas about finding an alternative solution to home security other than the police," he continued.

The incident in Lindsay, Ont. has ignited intense debate across Canada about the fairness of self-defence laws, with many arguing that homeowners like Jeremy McDonald should not face charges for defending their lives and property against potentially violent intruders.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre stated on Friday that the laws should be clear that Canadians can protect themselves and their homes from intruders by any means necessary.