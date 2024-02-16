Self-proclaimed 'fat' and 'sassy' former health minister eyeing Alberta NDP leadership

On today's livestream, Rebel News Chief Reporter Sheila Gunn Reid discussed a promotional video from Alberta NDP leadership hopeful Sarah Hoffman.

The video shows Hoffman — Alberta's former minister of health — proclaiming that women like her "aren't supposed to run for office" and that she is "fat" and "sassy."

Speaking about Hoffman's video, Sheila said, "I care about the fiscal burden that poor lifestyle choices put on the healthcare system. Diabetes, heart disease, whatever. And comorbidities, I care about those things."

"I do. Does she? Or does she want to dump more money on the healthcare system that continues to fail?"

Hoffman is looking to become Alberta's next NDP leader after Rachel Notley stepped down from her position last month.

Rachel Notley has resigned as leader of the Alberta New Democrats. https://t.co/OPpIzgHLn4 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 16, 2024

The former premier has faced criticism for hindering Alberta's oil and gas industry.

Hoffman recently condemned the Trudeau Liberals' carbon tax, saying "I think the consumer carbon tax is dead. It died provincially in the last election."

As reported by the National Observer, Hoffman further criticized the Liberals' flagship climate policy, saying, "The feds took it over. Justin Trudeau played dirty politics with it and picked winners and losers. If you don't have public support, you can't carry on with something like that."

The Alberta NDP will decide Rachel Notley's successor on June 22, 2024.