WATCH: Senator Rennick FACES OFF with Avi Yemini over bizarre Mossad claims

Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini clashed with Senator Gerard Rennick in a debate over Rennick’s suggestion that the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad may have infiltrated News Corp and even going as far to claim a turncoat politician may have sold out the nation to Israel.

The confrontation stemmed from a Daily Telegraph stunt at Cairo Takeaway, an Egyptian restaurant in Sydney’s Newtown, where a journalist and photographer accompanied Ofir Birenbaum, a Jewish community member wearing a Star of David cap, to test reactions amid rising antisemitism. The cafe had previously posted pro-Palestine messages online, including telling “Zionist pigs to stay away.”

Rennick accused the Daily Telegraph team of “stirring trouble” and “baiting” staff, questioning if Mossad orchestrated the event to inflame tensions. “Do you really think Mossad is spending resources to incite racism in a Sydney café?” Yemini asked. Rennick responded, “I’m not saying they are, but it wouldn’t surprise me if Mossad had people inside News Corp.” Rennick doubled down, citing historical narratives like the Lavon Affair and USS Liberty, but offered no evidence linking Mossad to Australian media.

The senator’s comments sparked backlash, with critics accusing him of promoting conspiracy theories. Yemini argued that Rennick’s remarks were feeding into a divisive narrative, particularly amid a surge in antisemitic incidents across Australia. “When you point the finger at Mossad in the current climate, it fuels the idea that Jews are to blame,” Yemini said.

Rennick defended his stance, stating, “I have a healthy distrust of authority, including intelligence agencies. I’m not targeting Jews, but I believe Mossad could be involved in media manipulation.”

Check out this Sky journalist squealing because I called out Newscorp for inciting hatred at a cafe in Sydney in order to whip up more hysteria around anti-semitism.



They got busted fair and square and called out by the head of ASIO for it as being mind blowing stupid.



Why… pic.twitter.com/66pyr40lwV — Senator Gerard Rennick (@SenatorRennick) March 2, 2025

Yemini argued the stunt, while “foolish,” reflected a local Jew’s response to the cafe’s hostility, not a grand conspiracy. “Doesn’t that make much more sense than Mossad getting involved?” he challenged. Rennick conceded it “could be plausible” but maintained his suspicion of intelligence agencies, saying, “I just don’t trust anyone anymore after all the crap and all the lies.”

The debate also touched on broader issues of immigration, assimilation, and social cohesion in Australia. Rennick expressed concerns about the importation of “old ethnic rivalries” and called for a focus on Australian values. Yemini, however, warned against ignoring the rise in antisemitism, stating, “If we turn a blind eye now, history tells us it won’t stop with the Jews.”

The senator’s posts sparked backlash, with Sky News’ James McPherson mocking the idea that he and colleagues were Mossad operatives. Rennick hit back, claiming Sky News overplayed antisemitism, fuelling division. “They go on and on and on about it,” he said, contrasting it with issues like the cost of living. Yemini countered, “I think it’s the media’s role to report” attacks on Jews, warning that ignoring imported hatred risks broader unrest.

