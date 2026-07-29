SHEILA GUNN REID | Saskatchewan Firearms Commissioner Reveals the Province's Strategy to Protect Gun Owners

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   July 29, 2026

About this Episode

On this week's episode of The Gunn Show, I sit down with Saskatchewan's Firearms Commissioner, Blaine Beaven, to talk about the creative ways his province is standing up for law-abiding firearms owners while pushing back against federal government overreach.

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