The 5 most bizarre responses to the pandemic from the Alberta government in 2021

My fellow rebels each made a video about five of their favourite, least favourite, or memorable moments during the last year. My video is a little different.

Maybe it's because I am from Alberta - a place where the motto is strong and free and where generations of people have come to be left alone by the government- but I took another approach. My top five video is about some of the things that were made illegal by the allegedly conservative government in Alberta during the pandemic. Because Sheila from two years ago would have a hard time believing what Sheila from now has reported on in 2021.

I listed my illegal things in no particular order, but surely regular viewers must know outlawing church and arresting at least three pastors and jailing them, in the case of Tim Stephens and James Coates for weeks, was at the top of my list.

I dedicate my top five list of bizarre things made illegal in Alberta during the pandemic - Church, haircuts, protests, restaurants and the Easter Bunny - to the brave lockdown rejectors and small business people who put their reputations, livelihoods and sometimes liberty on the line in the name of freedom and choice for all.

Thank you, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.