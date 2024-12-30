EXCLUSIVE: Sheila interviews Trudeau snowboard confronter

"Mr. Prime Minister, please get the f*ck out of B.C.," said Emily Duggan, a Rossland, B.C. native and parental rights advocate.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   December 30, 2024   |   News Analysis

Over the Christmas season, one woman spoke for an entire nation. Now we're speaking to her on a very special holiday edition of The Gunn Show, with Rebel News contributor Lise Merle.

Emily Duggan is a stay-at-home-mom and a parental rights advocate. Many see her as a Canadian hero for accosting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last week on mainland B.C.

"Mr. Prime Minister, please get the f*ck out of B.C.," she said. "Have a wonderful day, ma'am," he replied. "You suck," she said. Trudeau was snowboarding at the Red Mountain Resort in Rossland, British Columbia at the time.

"I happened to be on the hill the same day as him and he just happened to walk past me in the parking lot as I was leaving to go to my car with my family," said Duggan. "An opportunity like that doesn't even arise once in a lifetime but it did for me."

"I saw him and I was like, 'no way, I got something to say to that guy.'"

Duggan has received overwhelming support online with Trudeau's dwindling support reaching record lows.

"Everybody says, 'well, that's not what I would have said. I would have said this, that or the other thing.' It wasn't a situation where a conversation was ever going to happen," she said.

It remains unclear whether Trudeau intends to resign in the coming months or prorogue Parliament to keep his political aspirations alive. 

The prime minister has faced several resignation calls from opposition parties, Liberal MPs, and ticked off Canadians who no longer buy into his agenda.

Latest News

Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.

  • Tim Hohm
    commented 2024-12-30 15:36:40 -0500 Flag
    No one should be addressed with such vulgar language. As much as I oppose Mr. Trudeau’s policies and wish he’d resign immediately, I admire how he handled the verbal affront with dignity and grace. It’s a shame Ms. Duggan was unable to express her dissatisfaction with Mr. Trudeau and his government without stooping to crass expressions. Rebel News is diminished in celebrating such behavior.
  • Tim Hohm
    followed this page 2024-12-30 15:30:45 -0500