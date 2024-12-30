EXCLUSIVE: Sheila interviews Trudeau snowboard confronter
"Mr. Prime Minister, please get the f*ck out of B.C.," said Emily Duggan, a Rossland, B.C. native and parental rights advocate.
Over the Christmas season, one woman spoke for an entire nation. Now we're speaking to her on a very special holiday edition of The Gunn Show, with Rebel News contributor Lise Merle.
Emily Duggan is a stay-at-home-mom and a parental rights advocate. Many see her as a Canadian hero for accosting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last week on mainland B.C.
"Mr. Prime Minister, please get the f*ck out of B.C.," she said. "Have a wonderful day, ma'am," he replied. "You suck," she said. Trudeau was snowboarding at the Red Mountain Resort in Rossland, British Columbia at the time.
Trudeau has an entire vacation property that Canadian taxpayers restored and revamped for him at Harrington Lake, replete with a hockey rink and ski trails.— Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) December 28, 2024
But he had to go to that BC ski hill and rub his holiday in the faces of Canadians who want an affordability election.
"I happened to be on the hill the same day as him and he just happened to walk past me in the parking lot as I was leaving to go to my car with my family," said Duggan. "An opportunity like that doesn't even arise once in a lifetime but it did for me."
"I saw him and I was like, 'no way, I got something to say to that guy.'"
Duggan has received overwhelming support online with Trudeau's dwindling support reaching record lows.
And look, I don't like seeing protests at schools, hospitals and people's houses.— Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) December 28, 2024
But Trudeau knew exactly what he was doing at that ski hill. He was pouring salt in the wounds of Canadians just because he can.
"Everybody says, 'well, that's not what I would have said. I would have said this, that or the other thing.' It wasn't a situation where a conversation was ever going to happen," she said.
It remains unclear whether Trudeau intends to resign in the coming months or prorogue Parliament to keep his political aspirations alive.
The prime minister has faced several resignation calls from opposition parties, Liberal MPs, and ticked off Canadians who no longer buy into his agenda.
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.
-
Politics
-
News Analysis
-
TOP STORY
-
Exclusive
-
Trending
-
Featured
-
Canada
-
Trudeau Must Resign
-
The Gunn Show
Featured Stories
COMMENTS
-
No one should be addressed with such vulgar language. As much as I oppose Mr. Trudeau’s policies and wish he’d resign immediately, I admire how he handled the verbal affront with dignity and grace. It’s a shame Ms. Duggan was unable to express her dissatisfaction with Mr. Trudeau and his government without stooping to crass expressions. Rebel News is diminished in celebrating such behavior.
-