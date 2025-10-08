THE REAL GENOCIDE the media is DESPERATE to hide from you

At the Supreme Religious Druze Council, I sat down with community leaders who told me about the situation happening right now in Syria ... and almost no one in the world seems to care.

The turmoil escalated in July when coordinated attacks struck the Druze-majority province of Sweida, where armed Bedouin groups and elements of government forces targeted the local Druze community. The assaults led to reports of massacres and abductions, prompting Druze spiritual leaders to warn of a “genocidal campaign” being waged against their people.

Since then, the community has mobilised to coordinate intelligence, logistics, medicine and media just to get the truth out. “If the world really wanted to know what is happening in Sweida, they would have seen it on TV or in the news,” I was told. “But nobody’s seeing it. Nobody’s publishing it.”

The leaders showed me maps of 43 Druze villages that had been invaded by ISIS and Jabhat al-Nusra forces. “They killed, they kidnapped all who was in these villages,” they explained. Some villagers fled, but many were slaughtered. To this day, 38 villages remain inaccessible. “When we go in, we’re going to see one of the most hard pictures we can imagine ... all the bodies.”

The Druze are a small religious minority that believes in peace and coexistence. Yet they’ve been marked for extermination simply for being Druze. I was shown evidence of massacres, women and children butchered, others kidnapped and enslaved. One elder said bluntly: “They killed just anyone who is Druze, just for being Druze.”

What makes this even more sickening is the silence of so-called human rights groups. The UN obsesses over Gaza but ignores a clear-cut case of genocide. As one leader told me, “Our women are kidnapped. Our children are killed. And nobody speaks a word about it.”

Israel has stepped in with aid and even military action to protect the Druze, while the rest of the world looks away. I can’t help but notice the hypocrisy. When Israel is involved, the global media pounces. But when Arabs massacre Arabs, silence.