Sikh law graduate cleared of Freedom Convoy charges

A Sikh law graduate has secured a significant legal victory following his participation in the 2022 Freedom Convoy protest in Ottawa.

Mr. Singh, who faced criminal charges such as mischief, breach of a court order, and obstruction of police, took a peace bond with assistance from The Democracy Fund, which allowed him to become a licensed, practicing lawyer despite the allegations levelled against him.

As a second-generation Canadian, Singh joined the Freedom Convoy to peacefully protest government restrictions on civil liberties during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a Sikh, he deeply values the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, particularly the rights to free speech and peaceful assembly, which inspired his pursuit of a legal career.

However, during the protest, the invocation of the Emergencies Act led to his forceful arrest, during which he was taken to the ground and his turban was dislodged. The charges he faced threatened not only potential jail time but also his admission to the Law Society and thereby jeopardized his professional aspirations.

TDF stepped in to provide legal representation, with its team navigating multiple court appearances and negotiations with the Crown to secure the withdrawal of all charges.

Adam Blake-Gallipeau, TDF’s senior litigation counsel, emphasized the significance of the case, stating, “Among the many Canadians whom TDF defended against criminal charges arising from peaceful protesting during the Freedom Convoy, Mr. Singh's case stood out. The charges threatened not only his freedom but his entire professional future. Thanks to the generosity of our donors, TDF was able to support Mr. Singh and protect his career.”

Reflecting on the outcome, Mr. Singh expressed gratitude: “Without TDF’s lawyers securing the withdrawal of these charges, my ability to practice law may have been negatively affected. Like many new Canadians, my parents sacrificed to achieve a better life for their children. And now I've overcome civil liberties-related charges at the Freedom Convoy. I think I bring a unique perspective and deep respect for fundamental legal principles to my legal practice.”