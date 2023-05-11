So-called 'small boat asylum seekers' are actually illegal economic migrants

E-transfer (Canada):

Since 2018, over 90,000 people that we know of have crossed the English Channel in small boats. That number is expected to drastically increase this summer, as the previous two years both saw record setting numbers of arrivals, with 28,526 coming in 2021 and another 45,775 in 2022.

The pro-migration argument is that these people are fleeing persecution and war-torn countries; however, people fleeing from countries in those situations have pathways to safe countries like the United Kingdom. People have abused such routes though, making claims that their sexuality would get them killed in their home country, only to then commit heinous acts like rape in the U.K.

Those claiming the migrants making the crossing in small boats are coming here illegally say these people are being aided by charities or human traffickers. A seat aboard these small boats can cost between £1,000 to £3,000.

Once in British waters, the Royal National Lifeboat Institution and Border Force assist in their safe travel to the U.K. Protesters opposed to illegal immigration claim background checks aren't thorough enough. A fair criticism, given asylum seekers have been caught regularly lying about their age in order to attain a more favourable asylum application case.

In 2020, it was discovered that Kent County Council had found that 400 of 1,668 “child” migrants were actually adults, a number which could be much higher given that those who simply don't look older than 25 years aren't assessed.

Migrants, meanwhile, don't claim asylum in France because of the Dublin Regulation, which means asylum seekers must stay in the country they have been issued to or the country they have claimed asylum in until they're then moved to a member state of the European Union's choosing.

But with the U.K. no longer part of the Dublin Regulation, asylum seekers can once again claim asylum in the U.K. and it is up to the country to prove otherwise because of the 1951 Refugee Convention.

The U.K. has since passed an illegal immigration bill aimed at stopping the boats, yet they continue to cross. Each month, the U.K. spends more and more on those claiming asylum as the numbers coming in continue to outweigh the numbers going out, leading to a great deal of stress on public services and funds.