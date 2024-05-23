SPONSOR | Trudeau wants US to fund his firearms confiscation plan!

They already crushed Cassy’s store. Now, they intend to punish her further for her disobedience. We will support Cassy every step of the way — and the Liberals are banking on it in hopes that we’re weakened by standing up for one of our own. They want to use our integrity against us to derail our efforts against them. But if you can help, we can turn the tables on Trudeau. With you by our side, the Liberals stand no chance. They won’t risk the public backlash of going after Cassy. But they know we can’t defend her while simultaneously working to repeal C-21, which pulled the rug out from underneath Canadian hunters, sport shooters, collectors, and business owners like Cassy. They don’t want us to dismantle their tangled web of legislation and make Trudeau’s “confiscation by attrition” policy impossible to enforce. That’s why we need your help to continue this important work and stand up for Cassy. We can’t do both without your support . We need the full backing of Canada’s firearms community to come out on top. Alex, can we count on you? Please click here to donate and show Trudeau what he’s up against.