SPONSOR | Trudeau will have to go through us to get your guns
With your support, we can continue to launch legal challenges to liberate Canada's legal gun owners and advocate for them politically.
Canadian gun owners have been pushed to the edge.
Under the Trudeau Liberals, our firearms have faced a threat like never before.
In the past four years, we’ve been strongarmed into submission — public opinion manipulated against us and legislation weaponized to strip us of our personal property.
Trudeau’s recent strikes, from his first attack in May 2020 on hundreds of thousands of owners of over 1,500 different sporting and hunting rifles, to last fall's handgun ban — going as far as to restrict your ability to pass down your now-prohibited handguns — should leave no doubt in your mind: the Liberals are coming for EVERYTHING.
But we’re not backing down. We will not let Trudeau take your guns!
JOIN THE FIGHT with Canada’s National Firearms Association. With your support, we can continue to launch legal challenges to liberate Canada's law-abiding gun owners and advocate for them politically.
The Liberals are not just after their own definition of “assault weapons”. They’re not just after handguns either. Your deer gun and duck gun are next.
What will they take after that? And how many more billions of dollars will they waste on the way there?
Meanwhile, rising crime, drug abuse, and violence have taken over our cities, making them less safe than ever before. When will criminals give up their guns like legal gun owners are expected to do?
The fight is on. Political and legislative change is our goal. And if you’re with us, here's what you can do to help:
- Donate or become a full-fledged member of the NFA. Memberships start from as low as $35 and come with liability insurance and a subscription to the Canadian Firearms Journal. (We offer family and senior discounts too!)
-
Sign up for a firearms safety course and join a network of over 2.5 million licensed gun owners in Canada.
-
Join a gun club.
- Go to a gun show or shooting range with your friends and family.
And when the time comes, vote for a government that respects your rights and acts swiftly on comprehensive firearms reform.
There’s strength in numbers. As our organization grows, so does our influence.
We know what they want. It’s guns today and everything else tomorrow. So help us be a strong voice for you in the courts and in Ottawa.
Click here to become a member of Canada’s National Firearms Association.
Canada's NFA promotes, supports and protects all safe firearms activities, including the right of self-defence, firearms education, freedom and justice for Canada’s firearms community, and are advocates for legislative change to protect the right to own and use firearms.
National Firearms Association
The NFA advocates for all safe firearms activities, including the right of self-defence, firearms education, freedom and justice for Canada's firearms community, and legislative change to protect the right to own and use firearms.Join the NFA
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.