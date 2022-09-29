Conservative candidate, Stefano Piscitelli says to 'vote with your values'

E-transfer (Canada):

Stefano Piscitelli, Conservative candidate for the riding of Vimont, is a father of four children and of Italian origin.

The working class of Quebec seems to have a growing tendency towards the conservative party. Mr. Piscitelli explains the electoral stakes and the double standards given to the different parties in the mainstream media.

Stefano Piscitelli is the son of Italian immigrant parents, he has worked as a consultant in business transformation management and digital transformation. His expertise has helped transform major companies including Aeroplan, Air Canada and the Business Development Bank of Canada. He is a businessman and was shocked to see what happened to the Quebec company.