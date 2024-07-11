Suella Braverman delivers powerful message at National Conservatism Conference in D.C.

Donate to Rebel News Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News doesn’t receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to help keep us reporting. Donate

Former Attorney General for England and Wales Suella Braverman gave an impassioned speech at this year's National Conservatism Conference in Washington, D.C.

Braverman spoke about the perils of Liberalism and the need for Conservatives in the UK and abroad to return to their roots as true Conservatives.

"What has got us to this place? The answer is Liberalism. It's a creed, now so self-righteous and so intolerant, that anyone 'evil' enough to disagree with it risks actual imprisonment," she said.

"But Liberals haven't been winning elections, the people have voted for Conservatives. But the problem is, they are the ones who deliver Liberalism," Braverman added.

"Liberalism, both economic and social, has led us to a point of societal disintegration. My own Conservative Party, far from contesting liberal ideas, has embraced them wholeheartedly and offered no opposition," she said.