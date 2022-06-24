BREAKING: Supreme Court releases decision to overturn Roe v. Wade
The much-anticipated decision was released on Friday morning, as pro-choice protesters gathered outside of the Supreme Court.
The decision, originally leaked a month ago, takes abortion rights out of the hands of the federal government and returns the issue to the states.
The 213-page decision released Friday morning notes:
"The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives.
Roe was also egregiously wrong and on a collision course with the Constitution from the day it was decided.
Without any grounding in the constitutional text, history, or precedent, Roe imposed on the entire country a detailed set of rules for pregnancy divided into trimesters much like those that one might expect to find in a statute or regulation.
Pro-choice protests are planned in cities all across America, though progressive states are not likely to restrict abortion access. Rebel News will stay on this story as it unfolds.
