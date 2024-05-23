Suspect charged in Montreal Jewish school shooting

The Canadian Press / Ryan Remiorz

The Montreal police have announced that an arrest has been made in connection with shots that were fired at a Jewish school in its Cote-des-Neiges neighbourhood last year.

The 20-year-old suspect, identified as Abdirazak Mahdi Ahmed, was taken into custody in LaSalle on Wednesday.

He appeared in court to face charges including discharging a firearm and theft.

The investigation is ongoing as police look for one or more suspects, they said.

The incident took place on November 12, 2023, around 5 am. Gunshots were heard on Deacon Road near Van Horne Avenue.

A suspect was seen firing toward the Yeshiva Gedola Jewish school before fleeing the scene, police say.

No one was inside the school at the time of the shooting.

It was the second instance of gunfire at the school in three days.

During the overnight hours of November 9, an individual fired shots at the building and another Jewish school, the United Talmud Torahs of Montreal, prompting police to launch hate crime investigations.

Eta Yudin, Quebec Vice-President of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, praised the arrest on Wednesday.

“This attack marked a significant change in the threats experienced by the Jewish community in Quebec since Oct. 7 and well before,” Yudin said in a statement released by the organization, according to The Montreal Gazette. “The stress and anxiety it caused the Jewish community since then cannot be underestimated, as we have had to endure intimidation after intimidation, as well as serial violence and antisemitism.”

Two Jewish schools shot at overnight in Montreal in suspected hate attack



In the early hours of the morning on November 9, at 4:30 a.m., two Yeshivas, a traditional orthodox Jewish school, fell victim to violent antisemitic attacks.



Yeshiva Gedola in Outremont and Azrieli… pic.twitter.com/12spKtA66y — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 10, 2023

“While the escalation of violence and hatred against our community only continues, we are nonetheless pleased that further charges may be brought against the suspect. This senseless act, this act of terror, must lead to more serious charges, as we have often repeated since the Hamas attacks. This will send a strong message that targeting a community with such acts is unacceptable. We must remember that some politicians had rightly declared that shooting at schools was a form of terrorism.”

“The safety of Jewish Quebecers is at stake, but so is the safety of all Montrealers.”