SUV smashes into Richmond Hill daycare, killing one and injuring several others

The scene outside the First Roots Early Education Academy daycare in Richmond Hill, Ont., was one of horror on Wednesday afternoon.

An SUV had crashed through a large window, killing a one-and-a-half-year-old boy and injuring six other tots. A girl remains in critical condition.

The children that were struck by the vehicle range in age from one and a half to three years old. Three staffers were also hurt.

As for the person behind the wheel of what is believed to be a large Hyundai EV? That would be a man in his 70s. He was arrested at the scene by York Regional Police.

He was subsequently criminally charged with one count of dangerous operation causing death and two counts of dangerous operation causing bodily harm.

The senior was released on bail on Thursday, one of his conditions being he cannot drive any motorized vehicles.

As for the name of the individual? Inexplicably, York Regional Police have chosen not to release that information. But why? He’s certainly not a young offender.

This lack of transparency by police services these days is becoming downright disturbing. The worst case is perhaps the Kawartha Lakes Police Service last month refusing to release the name of a home invader in Lindsay, Mike Breen. Bree, 41, is not only a career criminal but was actually a wanted man at the time of the crime!

Rebel News reached out to the media relations department of York Regional Police. Our questions:

1. What is the name of the man who was driving the SUV?

2. What kind of SUV was involved in this event?

3. If this information is not being released what is the reason for this?

4. Has it been ruled out that this was not a deliberate action?

5. If this wasn’t deliberate, how did this happen (i.e., was the driver suffering from a medical issue or did the SUV have a mechanical issue?)

At time of deadline, no response was received.

The daycare remains a crime scene. The glass pane that was shattered has been replaced by plywood. Police caution tape abounds, as does a growing collection of flowers and teddy bears paying homage to the dead child.

It’s such a sad sight to take in. And in the meantime, it remains baffling why the police are so secretive when it comes to so many pertinent details regarding this tragedy.