Coutts Trial: Takeaways from the RCMP's interview of Anthony Olienick

"If we don't stand up to this, our kids have no chance with this,” said Anthony Olienick in an interview with the RCMP following his arrest on February 14, 2022. He is being charged with conspiracy to murder alongside Chris Carbert, another member of the Coutts Four.

  • By
  • July 08, 2024
  • News Analysis

Remove Ads

"If we don't stand up to this, our kids have no chance with this,” said Anthony Olienick in an interview with the RCMP following his arrest on February 14, 2022. He is being charged with conspiracy to murder alongside Chris Carbert, another member of the Coutts Four.

Carbert and Olienick are accused of conspiring to murder police officers at the 2022 Coutts protest and blockade, a peaceful and civilly disobedient demonstration against draconian “public health” measures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Olienick repeatedly denied any intention of initiating violence with law enforcement during the interview by RCMP officer Andy Olford in Coaldale, Alberta.

"Nobody was going to jump the gun and start anything,” Olienick said. “We were there to be the silent sheepdogs." Olford repeatedly asked Olienick why the RCMP would arrest him for conspiracy to murder.

Olienick told the officer that the charge was prefaced on government and media spin. "It's not like what you guys are saying," he said. "[We are not] a militia group, [or] a terrorist group. That's how the government and media will spin it."

He claimed the blockade consisted of building a community where families could help one another if society collapsed.

When Olford asked Olienick if he expected police officers to open fire on civilians in some future dystopia, Olienick said: "Watch Schindler's List". Olienick repeatedly warned of an increasingly abusive government with ties to foreign countries. He referenced Nazi Germany, North Korea, and China.

Olienick remarked: "I'm sacrificing everything to stand for freedom, stand for God, stand for love," He added: "If we don't stand up to this, our kids have no chance with this."

"They're not going to fight this, [and] they'll all be held in totalitarianism in the most epic level imaginable," continued Olienick. "We don't have another shot at trying to build this momentum. It's do or die ... It's scary times."

"The trucker movement is all about freedom and God." 

Olienick also denounced claims of racism, owing to his half Filipino, half Austrian heritage. "I grew up in southern Alberta. I never had a problem," he said.

The Coutts Four member said he would also like to see Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other political elites "hang" for "treason".

Rebel News obtained the video of the RCMP’s interview of Olienick after submitting a request for an evidentiary exhibit release, which was approved by Justice David Labrenz without objection from the prosecutors or defence lawyers.

Trucker Defence Fund Alberta Canada News Analysis freedom convoy COVID-19
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.